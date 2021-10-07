Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,843,776 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,090,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,843,776 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Intel worth $271,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Intel by 937.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,687 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 6,294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 510,178 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Intel by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.60. 627,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,737,490. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $221.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

