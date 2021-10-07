Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NDP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,990. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter valued at $3,216,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter valued at $623,000.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

