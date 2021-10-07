Traders Buy High Volume of Devon Energy Call Options (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 144,499 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 537% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,702 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Devon Energy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Devon Energy stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

