Traders Buy Large Volume of Nektar Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 13,494 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,433% compared to the typical volume of 880 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $837,314 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

