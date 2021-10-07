Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.56

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.56 and last traded at $68.56, with a volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.79.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,650.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Transcat by 104,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Transcat by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

