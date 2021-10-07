Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 3,015 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.5% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.22. 925,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,845,121. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.40. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.