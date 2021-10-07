Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 1,572 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $230.90. 47,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

