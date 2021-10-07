Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 93,815 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,885,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,586,000 after acquiring an additional 782,971 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,226,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,400,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.06. 947,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,433,893. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

