Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.09. 29,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,063. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.96 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.78 and a 200 day moving average of $237.98. The stock has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

