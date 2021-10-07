Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,201 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $55.81. 517,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,463,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

