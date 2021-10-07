Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 1,350 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 0.8% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,744,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after buying an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,200,000 after buying an additional 1,420,191 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.15. The company had a trading volume of 70,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,018. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

