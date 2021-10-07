Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 4,327 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 115.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.48. 3,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,699. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85.

