Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 554,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,521,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,799,000 after purchasing an additional 535,129 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.31.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,981. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.36. The stock has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

