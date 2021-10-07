Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 665,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $55.09. 16,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,475. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.