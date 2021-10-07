TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on TA. B. Riley raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

NASDAQ TA opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $778.43 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.22.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.