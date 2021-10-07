TRB Advisors LP Buys 18,500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TRB Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 19.5% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $86,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $56.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,318.73. The company had a trading volume of 122,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,364.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,364.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

