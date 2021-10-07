Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Tredegar worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 139.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 24,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 23.9% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 155,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tredegar stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

