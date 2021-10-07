Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Trevena stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,609. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trevena by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

