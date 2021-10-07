Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,288,000 after buying an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,294,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,619,000 after buying an additional 316,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 258.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.