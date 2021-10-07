Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1,098.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,753 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

