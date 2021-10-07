Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 10,932 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $42,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day moving average is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

