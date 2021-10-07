Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.28 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $42.03 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

