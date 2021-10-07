Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 403,230 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 449.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 329,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $6,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

