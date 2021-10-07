Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Earns Hold Rating from BTIG Research

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

TCOM opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 757,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after buying an additional 292,057 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

