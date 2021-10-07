Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $107.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Triumph Bancorp traded as high as $108.24 and last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.15.

TBK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.85.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 over the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

