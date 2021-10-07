Truist Raises Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Price Target to $4.00

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

REI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,024. The company has a market cap of $344.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 511,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,486,263.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,265,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,543,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,811,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,197 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ring Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ring Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ring Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Ring Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 149,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

