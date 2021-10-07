Truist Securities Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $100.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $84.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.26% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $71.81 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 651.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.