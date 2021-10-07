Truist Securities Increases Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target to $7.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CDEV. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

CDEV stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $6.96. 98,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,576. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 6.23.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637 in the last ninety days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 638,336 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 64.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,128 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 231,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

