Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,500 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 541,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 322,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TUFN. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,525. The company has a market cap of $369.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 61.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 69.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 25.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 209,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 42,228 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

