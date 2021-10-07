Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stake Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,950,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,501,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $141.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

