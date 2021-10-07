TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TuSimple Holdings Inc. is a self-driving technology company. TuSimple Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

TSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.70 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Shares of TSP stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.99. 24,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,979. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $310,946,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $179,773,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

