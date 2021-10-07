U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.53

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.53 and last traded at $62.31, with a volume of 76044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 47,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

