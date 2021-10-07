Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.89

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 150905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

UBSFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Benchmark cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

