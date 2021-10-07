UBS Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,860 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,976.91 ($25.83).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,685 ($22.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,714 ($22.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £130.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,478.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,400.37.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

