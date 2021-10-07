UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €158.18 ($186.10).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €154.25 ($181.47) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a twelve month high of €162.40 ($191.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €134.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

