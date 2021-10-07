Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121,689 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 1.3% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $114,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $10.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,484. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

