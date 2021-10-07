United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of UBSI stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.84. 7,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after acquiring an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after buying an additional 315,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,590,000 after buying an additional 224,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Bankshares by 58.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after buying an additional 207,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

