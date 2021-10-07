United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Northcoast Research

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Northcoast Research from $42.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

UNFI stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,056 shares of company stock worth $3,687,704 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after acquiring an additional 110,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the period.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

