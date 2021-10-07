United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Northcoast Research

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Northcoast Research from $42.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
UNFI stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09.
In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,056 shares of company stock worth $3,687,704 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after acquiring an additional 110,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the period.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
