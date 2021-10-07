Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Update

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $246,070.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,784.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $140,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,616 shares of company stock worth $461,121. 31.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 60.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

UNTY opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $243.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

