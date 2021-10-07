Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 27.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

