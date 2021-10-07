Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of UEC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 144,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,438. The firm has a market cap of $706.74 million, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.42. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,220 shares of company stock worth $289,072 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 42.9% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

