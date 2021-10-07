USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

