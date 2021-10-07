USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.
Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $107.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
