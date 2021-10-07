USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00094685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00132378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,069.43 or 0.99448760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.24 or 0.06494935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

