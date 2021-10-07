Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Sells $98,118.79 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 6,083 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $98,118.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cc Collier Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Utz Brands alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 359.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.