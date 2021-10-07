v.systems (VSYS) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, v.systems has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About v.systems

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,310,543,377 coins and its circulating supply is 2,386,934,913 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

