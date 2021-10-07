Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,815,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 515,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Cigna worth $6,357,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 145.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cigna by 61.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $205.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

