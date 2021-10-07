Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 283,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of 3M worth $9,163,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 265,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,641,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,545,000 after purchasing an additional 292,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,071,196,000 after buying an additional 265,476 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $179.60 on Thursday. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.85.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

