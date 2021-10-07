Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $142.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.46. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $152.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

