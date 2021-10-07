Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $142.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.46. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $152.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
