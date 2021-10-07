Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded up $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $174.92. 6,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

