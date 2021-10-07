Veil Price Reaches $0.0148 on Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Veil has a market cap of $1.27 million and $389.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,210.23 or 1.00085233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00068563 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00350820 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.05 or 0.00577971 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00228600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004734 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 111% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004580 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

